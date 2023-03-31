Mazatlan.- For Mazatlán FC it was a hard blow to lose 2-1 last day against León, but now there is no time to regret it, Well, from now on they have to prepare their next meeting.

The Purple Ship will face the following Sunday, April 2, at 4:00 p.m. at Atlético de San Luis, as a visitor, at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez stadium, in a duel valid for matchday 13.

The purple team will seek to come out with the three points and have an almost perfect closing of the tournament to avoid ending up in the zone of fines by ratios.

The Mazatlán FC team continues with its injury problems in the first team, after having seven casualties, due to selection calls, expulsions and injuries, now the purple team will be able to recover some elements for the next game. Édgar Yoel Bárcenas and Eduard Bello will return with the purple ones for the next matchesafter the step with your selection, as well as

Also Nicolás Benedetti will return to action after completing the two suspension dates.

The Cañoneros are measured against a team from San Luis that seeks to come out with the three points to ensure they do not pay a fine and move away from the last places in the table of quotients, in addition to continuing in the fight for the play-off places in the tournament.

After the last match and a new defeat for the Purples, Rubén Omar Romano is expected to make some moves in his eleven, among which stand out the return of Nicolás Benedetti, who will see action again with the Sinaloans after completing the two suspension matches. Another lament could be quoted again, It is Ariel Nahuelpan who would be in the final stage of his recovery.