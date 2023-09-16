Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Mazatlan FC missed a comfortable two-goal lead in the second half and Blue Cross rescued a point by equaling two goals today in the Kraken stadium in a duel on matchday eight of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX.

Andres Gudiño He showed clear nerve when he received a very committed pass from Carlos Salcedo to come out playing and his control failed, then the goalkeeper ended up fouling Luis Amarillaand the whistler Marco Ortiz He did not hesitate to sanction the penalty.

From the eleven steps, Nicolas Benedetti He deceived the goalkeeper and charged from the inside to the left, to make it 1-0, at 14 minutes.

Benedetti opened the penalty scoreboard

A distraction from Blue Cross caused the second goal of the Gunboats. Alan Medina He stole the ball and headed towards the door to shoot, after which the ball bounced and Bryan Colula He kicked on goal, the first attempt crashed into the defense but the second was crossed and straight to the goal for 2-0, at 39′.

Mazatlán took the lead by two goals

About the end of the first part, Moisés Vieira had the clearest of the Machine with a good individual maneuver, which ended with a shot on goal that saved the team in a good way. goalkeeper from Mazatlán FC Hugo Gonzalez.

Just three minutes into the second half, Blue Cross came back to life, when Diber Changing He took the ball with open space, cut back to his marker and scored from the inside against González to make it 2-1.

The cement team continued with its offensive inertia and managed to score the second through Moisés Vieirain an error in the output of Hugo Gonzalezalthough the VAR sanctioned an offside Diber Changingso that the score remained 2-1.

Cruz Azul responded to sign the tie

Own changing He scored the tie already on aggregate in a play where he managed to stand inside the area to define before the departure of Gonzalez.

