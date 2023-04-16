Mexico.- Officially Mazatlan FC has been eliminated from the tournament Closing 2023 of Liga MX this after consummating one more defeat in the championship this weekend against Tijuana. The team commanded by Ruben Omar Romano He reached 12 losses, which makes it more than impossible for him to seek to qualify in last place in the Repechage.

Los Cañoneros, losing for the twelfth time in 15 games, lost the opportunity to stay alive in the tournament, the only formula was to win all their games but it will no longer be possible. Today they are the last place with 7 points but with two pending games but you can only aspire to reach 13 units, something that is no longer enough since the average classification is 16 that Santos has.

Their season is so bad that even winning the remaining 6 points they will not be able to get out of last place, confirming that they will be last in the general classification. But if you thought that your campaign could not be worse, the statistics give you a setback by giving you the opportunity

to get among the worst of the worst in the history of short tournaments in the Liga MX.

Currently, Mexican soccer since 1996, when the format was changed to short tournaments, some teams have set a negative record where the 14-game losing streak is the maximum number of games lost in a season and Mazatlán FC is close to power.

match it.

Mazatlán FC has been left out of the Clausura 2023 | Photo: Jam Media

The worst teams that have been had in Mexican soccer have been Tecos 2003 with 14 defeats and 7 points, but they did it in 19 games. Queretaro 2003 with the same record as Tecos, 14 losses in 19 games with 7 points. Indians of CD Juárez in 2009 they only added 6 units but they only lost 11 games. Querétaro again but now in 2012 they have 7 points in 17 games and 12 losses.

But the club that has fared worse is veracruz of 2019 that in that campaign he lost 13 games and tied 4 but due to a sanction the units were withdrawn, leaving him at zero, the first time in history that this happened.

And in case the Cañoneros were missing something else, it is that they are in 16th place in the Quotient Table, so they would be destined to pay a fine, if FC Juárez adds this weekend they lose all opportunity to fight their way out, and could even pay more if Tijuana outperforms you

last duels.