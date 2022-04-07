Sinaloa.- The team of Mazatlan FC reached a hundred goals but not as they would have expected and the fact is that the mark is against them, the Puerto team has already added 102 goals in its history in just 4 tournaments in MX Leaguea figure that is not at all favorable for the team, says that one of its biggest problems since it began its participation is the issue of defense and although in this tournament they are below the first 3 marks, they are still many goals per season .

Mazatlán FC reached a hundred goals against against the team from Lion, the 1-2 defeat a few weeks ago were the two goals that reached 100 goals in the team’s cabin. The figure has already reached 102, thanks to the goals they allowed against Pumas and Atlético de San Luis. The biggest concern is that compared to the number of goals scored, they are still far behind because they have only 73, 29 goals less than they have allowed, which is why in all their tournaments they have ended with negative differences.

Tournaments in Liga MX

Closure 2022 | 12GF | 21 CG

Opening 2021 | 18GF | 24 CG

Guard1anes 2021 | 19 GF | 26 CG

Guard1anes 2020 | 24 GF | 31 CG

The arrival of the team to Liga MX was express, the move from Monarcas Morelia in 2020 gave way to the birth of the Cañoneros but instead of starting to write their history with great moments they have seen complications, first in the difficulty of finding a style of play, in only 4 tournaments 4 coaches have already passed and none has been able to give 100% of their team, only with Tomás Boy they gave a little more fight but there was no more.

To this is added that they have never been able to enter a final phase, now with the return of the Repechage they have been on 3 occasions very few goals from reaching at least 12th place but they have not been able to achieve it. In this Clausura 2022 they still have a chance to do it but they are one defeat away from being out so they will be much more careful to avoid elimination.

The closure that Mazatlán FC has in Liga MX becomes more than complicated and it is that it can no longer let more games go by without adding, there are only 5 more duels left where it will have to win all of them to be able to fight for the 12th place in the playoffs. As of today they are in 17th place with only 8 points, the playoff zone is held by Atlético de San Luis with 14 points, so they cannot afford to let more units escape.

The calendar could give him the possibility of looking for something until the last game, on this matchday 13 Cruz Azul will mediate, then he will visit Atlas, he will return to Mazatlán to face Santos, he will have one last outing against FC Juárez and close the season at home against Puebla, a very strong close but still with the possibility of at least not being in the last places and to add some points that will help him not reach the Liga MX penalty areas.