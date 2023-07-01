A disputed draw to one against Pachucawas the one who specified Mazatlan FC at home, in his debut within the Apertura 2023, of the MX League, after more than two months of waiting for the Kraken to resume activity.

The game started with a good rhythm in the first moments. Lucas Di Yorio approached the rival goal, around minute seven and when he was about to shoot, Hugo González came out in time to reduce him. Seconds later, Nicolás Benedetti came off the bench due to a strain. In his place, Sergio “Walrus” Flores entered, who made his debut as a gunboat.

Nicolás Benedetti was injured | Photo: Jorge Osuna / Discussion

About 25′, Roberto de la Rosashot the frame and say Yorio he deflected the ball, but it was left in the hands of Hugo González. At 37 ‘, Facundo Almada saved the Morados’ goal with a good defensive run where he cut with his head centimeters from the goal line, after a good cross inside the area. Newcomer Miguel Rodríguez, appeared near the goal and took advantage of a pass from Jesús Hernández, to center on the arrival of Lucas Di Yorio, who made it 1-0.

Mazatlán had the initiative in search of an equalizer and achieved it at 62′ when Bryan Colula overflowed from the right and left a diagonal for the arrival of eduard bello, who hit from the inside to make it 1-1. Pachuca moved its pieces with the entry of Marino Hinestroza and Antonio Figueroa.

Eduard Bello scored the tie for Mazatlán | Photo: Jorge Osuna/Debate

Guillermo Almada also refreshed already in the midfield end. Around 87′, the referee Rafael López went to the Var and penalized a shot by Facundo Almada, on Hinestroza, from 11 steps, Gustavo Cabral flew the shot, so that the tie was maintained.