Zapopan. Mazatlán FC gave the bell in Akron, by convincingly beating Guadalajara 3-1in a duel on matchday 11 of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League.

The Cañoneros were forceful at the right time and took advantage of their opportunities to come out with a vital victory that puts them in the fight in the table.

Actions

Ismael Rescalvo made some changes to his eleven compared to the last game, using Jair Díaz, Sergio Flores and Josué Colman from the start.

Mazatlán stood up in a good way as the minutes passed and did not give up the ball to try to generate arrivals.

At 18′, in a combination with Bryan Colula, Nicolás Benedetti arrived in the area and made a couple of cuts to finish the play with a deflected shot.

Mazatlán opened the scoring at 37′with a ball in front where Aké Loba attracted the mark of two defenders so that the ball passed and reached Nicolás Benedetti, who first took a cross shot from the inside to put the ball down and hit the post with the score at 1-0.

Mazatlán did not stop insisting on offense and found the 2-0, with an excellent pass from Josué Colman into space for Édgar Yoel Bárcenas finished with a strong instep position and down to beat Jiménez and score.

For the start of the second half, the Cañoneros made a change due to injury, Well, Hugo González left his place for the entry of Daniel Gutiérrez.

Eduard Bello was in charge of putting the cherry on the cake, in the aggregate when taking advantage of a rejection from Jiménez before a cross shot.

About the end, Roberto Alvarado put the discount for Chivas with a shot from inside attached to the post, to leave only the marker more decorous.

Mazatlán reached 10 points and is in 14th place now.