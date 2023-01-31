Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Mazatlan FC Gunners He lived a different training from the previous days of this month of January. They were aware of the signs of the coach, Christian Ramirezwho will be interim starting from this day 5 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX after the cessation of Gabriel Caballero.

The defeat last Saturday, against America club6-0, did not go unnoticed by the directive of the club, so he made the decision to thank the argentinian coachthe first to leave his post who will now occupy the Strategist of the Basic Forces of the Ship.

The team from the Mexican port is turning the page and now they are committed to saving a very poor start to the championship. That is why the players forgot the regrets and better dedicated themselves to perfecting their mistakes to vindicate themselves with their fans.

This Friday, February 3, they will play as locals in the kraken stadium versus Braves FC Juarez. before the match against America club The directive informed its followers that the tickets for the match will be free, the only requirement is to go to the box office of the property or go to Achaia Square from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“Get up, learn and try again. We started the week under the orders of Christian Ramirezon Friday we have a final”, says the message from the Mazatlán FC squad after presenting some shots of the practice this Monday.

Mazatlán lost by a landslide against América

It should be remembered that gunboats they will not have Roberto Meraz because of his expulsion at the Águilas house. The interim has several options to cover the absence of the mexican playeramong them Andres Montano Y Miguel Sansores.

Mazatlan FC He is a general colero, with zero points, and the duel of the following day will be key to not stay in the percentage issue and have to start suffering from the mandatory fine, if he ends up in the last three of the season.

The duel on date 5 is scheduled at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:05 p.m. (Culiacán time). It will be broadcast on the screens of Azteca 7, ESPN and Star+.