A gray debut, was the one that Mazatlán FC had in the Clausura 2022 when they fell 2-1 against the Atlas team, at the Jalisco stadium.

Actions

Barely after 3 minutes, Atlas had a clear opportunity when Ozziel Herrera finished off after a rebound inside the box from a corner kick. The rojinegros youth squad player let go of the opportunity with a deflected impact over the goal.

The Cañoneros had good ball positions but failed to disturb Camilo Vargas’ frame.

Atlas found the door for the Cañoneros at 30 minutes, when Ozziel Herrera assisted Julián Quiñones to define from an open frame, although the play was offside and the VAR annulled the goal.

About 10 minutes into the second half, Julio Furch came close to scoring the first when he finished off with a header, but left the ball just outside the door.

It was at 62′ when the Rojinegros went to the front. Jeremy Márquez joined the attack well, gave way to José Javier Abella and he shot on goal for a good save by Gutiérrez, but on the rebound, Julio César Furch sent the ball into the net making it 1-0.

Already 15′ from the end, Julián Quiñones overflowed the rival defense and inside the area received a light touch from Néstor Vidrio. The referee went to VAR and sanctioned a penalty.

From 11 steps, Quiñones charged low and with power on the right post so that Gutiérrez, despite guessing, did not arrive.

Mazatlán did not lower its arms and after a shot from debutant Omar Moreno, Nicolás Benedetti came point blank to score and the Cañoneros discounted at 85′.

what’s coming

The next game in Mazatlán will be on Friday, January 20 at 8:00 p.m. against Santos Laguna, at the Kraken. Atlas will be measured as a visitor on January 22 against Querétaro, at 4:00 p.m.