Mazatlán.- In an agonizing manner with a goal from Brian Rubio in the aggregate, Mazatlan FC tied two against the Athletic of San Luisin mourning of the day two of the Opening 2024from the MX League.

At seven minutes, Gustavo del Prete He shot just wide of the goal, with a shot from the inside, missing some clear chances.

The Gunboats They earned their first point of the tournament by coming from behind and recovering from a 0-2 deficit to equalize with goals in the final minutes.

Yoel Barcenas He was close to scoring, when Luis Amarilla He crossed diagonally and when he hit the goal the ball went wide after rebounding off a defender.

Mazatlán FC added a point against San Luis

Jam media

saint Louis was close to opening the scoring on a counterattack, when Mateo Klimowicz He passed the ball into the area to Leo Bonatiniwho shot but left the ball in the body of Hugo Gonzalez

Yoel Barcenas He once again had the chance to score, when he came swept into the area after a cross from Ramiro ArcigaThe Panamanian arrived swept, but sent the ball wide.

Luis Amarilla He headed the ball after a good cross from Gustavo del Pretethe ball went just over the crossbar.

Mazatlán FC got the 2-2 at the last minute

Jam media

At 53′ Facundo Almada In his attempt to head the ball, he touched the ball with his hand, which led to the referee awarding a penalty.

From the penalty spot, Leo Bonatini arrived to define by deceiving the goalkeeper, and score from the inside for 1-1. At 60′, Mazatlán FC missed a clear chance, when inside the area Yoel Barcenas He defined the ball on the side of the post with a cross shot

The visit sentenced everything after an error in the exit of Hugo Gonzalezwho cleared poorly, then Frank Boli defined above the goalkeeper’s position to score 2-0.

Mazatlan FC had the opportunity to get closer on the scoreboard, when Juan Sanabria committed a foul on Yellowand after the intervention of the VAR the maximum penalty was sanctioned at 83′.

From the penalty spot, Luis Amarilla charged hard to the right of Andrés Sánchez, who guessed to save. In the next play, after the penalty miss, Gustavo Del Prete he arrived to finish and score with a header after an extension to the first post.

When the game was dying, Brian Rubio tied the score by managing to deflect a cross from Yoel Barcenas to make the score 2-2 official.

