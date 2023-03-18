Mazatlán.- Malaria in the Kraken continues. The Cañoneros showed an ineffective style of play and were defeated 1-0 by Rayos del Necaxa on matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023, with which they already have nine defeats in this tournament.

the meeting

The first danger for the Cañoneros came in minute 8, when a dangerous cross from Yoel Bárcenas could not be reached to finish off by Eduard Bello.

Necaxa approached with a long shot from Joaquín Esquivel, which went over the purple goal at 14′.

A free kick from Bello disturbed the Necaxista goal, but goalkeeper Hugo González responded without problems.

The first half continued with both clubs putting their leg in hard, which led to yellow cards for Aké Loba, from Mazatlán, and Alexis Peña, from Rayos.

Just when it seemed that the first half would not bring anything else, Necaxa jumped in front at the feet of Brayan Garnica, who filtered the ball for Ricardo Monreal, who completely alone pierced the Cañoneros nets for the 1-0, despite the claim of a possible offside.

Second time

Already in the complement, Necaxa had the second at 51′, when Fernando Madrigal took a powerful shot that went just wide of Daniel Gutiérrez’s goal.

With the entry of Josué Colman, the Cañoneros had more creation, but without total depth. However, it was the visit that approached with another header from Alexis Peña, which went over the top.

Mazatlán found theirs in minute 74, when Andrés Montaño received a pass from Bárcenas and shot from below, but goalkeeper González saved the shot.

The controversial play was present in an early game by Mazatlán FC that ended in a goal, but after reviewing the VAR, the play was canceled due to interference from another ball.

The Cañoneros still had the last one in a volley from young Omar Moreno, who hit the net from the outside and drowned out the goal cry in the Kraken.

what’s coming

With just four points in the contest, Mazatlán will have to face its pending match of the day, on Friday, March 24 at 8:05 p.m., receive the Lion within the FIFA date.