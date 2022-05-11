tigers It was one of the most regular teams in the regular phase of the Closure 2022. However, in recent days their performance declined and they did not win a single one of their last three games, with two defeats and a tie that they rescued at the last minute via penalty.

Despite this, the UANL team is motivated for the quarterfinals, an instance in which they will face Cruz Azul. In this regard, the president of the club, Mauricio Culebroacknowledged that there is pressure because it is known that Tigres has the capacity to achieve good results in the Liguilla.

“A little bit of everything, motivated, pressured by the demands on this team. But knowing what he is capable of, with the players and coaching staff that we have. Calm, excited, motivated and pressured. In these instances the pressure increases “, declared in attention to the media.

On the other hand, the feline manager emphasized that for a club like Tigres, there is no other goal than to reach the final, which they were about to reach in the 2021 Apertura, but Lion eliminated them in the semifinals. Therefore, in this semester the goal is to be one of the finalists.

“That will be the challenge, to be fighting for the final. To do our best to be close to that championship. Regardless of what happened, we always started from scratch, with the mentality of fighting for that championship,” although Culebro Galván accepted that Blue Cross It will not be an easy rival.

“The teams that reach these instances are complicated. I like to talk about Tigres, not so much about the ones we are going to face. We respect it, it is a great team, with a lot of history and a great squad. It will be a pleasant series for the fans “, sentenced the president of the feline team.