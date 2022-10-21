Clear and precise was the president of Tigres de la UANL, Mauricio Culebrowho made it clear that they must work hard to straighten the path and return to the path of success in order to achieve the objectives that have been agreed upon in the short, medium and long term in Liga MX.

“We make short, medium and long-term planning, we are fine, we are in it, we are in what we have marked, we have a clear path, suddenly there are events that make us move something, because that is football, that is life . the road to success it is not in a straight line, so sometimes you have to recompose, but always with a very clear view of where we want to go and following the path”, he commented.

On the subject of Miguel Herrera, Culebro only announced that the situation is under evaluation and at the moment he is still the team’s DT, for the moment the strategist is on his vacation period.

It only remains to wait for the process that follows prior to the tournament Closure 2023 and ensure that Miguel Herrera continues in the plans of the technical direction.

The statements made by Miguel Herrera when calling an old team to Tigres after being eliminated from the Liguilla, did not sit well with the directors and that is why his position is in danger.

At the moment, the already safe casualties in Tigres de la UANL are Hugo Ayala, Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez and Francisco Venegas for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament.