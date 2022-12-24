Argentina.- The return of Matías Kranevitter soccer in Argentina was not as expected and it is that the midfielder who was contemplated in the Monterrey project in the MX LeagueHe decided to jump the leagues and return to his country to play with River Plate, which was a dream for him, but things did not go well because with only 6 minutes he had to leave the game for

a terrifying injury.

The Ex Liga MX played a friendly match against the Union of the Boiler in the International Challenge Cup, he started as a starter but the pleasure did not last long because after 6 minutes he had to leave the field after a tough sweep by César Pérez who fractured his right ankleleaving a very alarming image.

In the first instance they had not realized how serious it was, but the pain and screams of the champion with Rayados were evident, so they already found out about the situation. After that he was taken out of the game and sent to a hospital to assess his injury where it was confirmed

its severity and where it was operated shortly.

Through a statement from River Plate it was confirmed that the Argentine will have to undergo surgery to repair his injury, it was scheduled for the following days. This injury will leave the player without playing for at least 4 to 6 months, so he will not have action until mid-2023 when he can already do some soccer. Also causing him to miss important friendly matches.

Kranevitter left Liga MX to fulfill a dream of playing for River Plate, he left the preseason that started with Rayados and traveled to Argentina to fix everything and in just a few days the directives reached an agreement to give the green light to his transfer.