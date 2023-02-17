Colombian midfielder Matheus Uribe ends his contract with FC Porto in the summer of 2023, and until now he has not met with the board to renew, which would force his return to the ranks of Club América of Liga MX.

The Colombian arrived at Porto in August 2019 from the Eagles in the way, but at the moment it is not known for sure if he will continue in the Portuguese league due to the issue of his renewal.

On the football level, the Colombian has been one of the great figures who have come to the Portuguese team and it is only a matter of waiting for the decision of the managers on their issue of permanence in the club in the old continent.

The black in the rice for the Colombian in the matter of his renewal, would be his age, since he is 31 years old and that would be a factor to consider for the board of directors ‘dragons’ during his stay in the team.

And it is that the idea or mystique of Porto at the moment is to have young players who can bring that speed and ability on the field in their competitions.

We recommend you read

One of the coffee grower’s options could be the Águilas team, with whom he played between 2017-2019, being a fundamental part of the 2018 League championship against Cruz Azul, as well as in the Copa MX and Champion of Champions titles in 2019.