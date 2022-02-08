Between Friday, February 11 and Monday, February 14, matchday 5 of the Clausura 2022 tournament will take place, only one match will be pending to be played in March, after the Rayados de Monterrey will not be able to see activity due to their participation at the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.
The rest of the commitments would be played normally, except for rescheduling, as there have been lately, due to the issue of contagion. For this reason, we share the most relevant information about the date 5 of Liga MX.
When is? | Friday February 11.
Where? | Kraken Stadium.
What time? | 7:00 p.m.
On what channel? | Aztec 7.
The ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ team is the worst in the championship so far, in three games it has zero units that have it in the basement of the general table, while the border team have just won their first game at home and have recorded four points.
Forecast: Mazatlan FC 1-2 Club Tijuana.
When is? | Friday February 11.
Where? | Cuauhtemoc Stadium.
What time? | 9:00 p.m.
On what channel? | Aztec 7.
The current Mexican soccer champion is measured against the leaders of the current tournament, both have 10 points in the general table, but the sweet potato team has a better goal difference.
Forecast: Puebla 1-1 Atlas.
When is? | Saturday February 12.
Where? | Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
What time? | 5:00 p.m.
On what channel? | ESPN.
The potosinos come from beating the azulcrema team at home and have a new coach on the bench with Andre Jardinewhile the choriceros come from having no activity since matchday 3, because matchday 4 was rescheduled because their rival was in the Club World Cup.
Forecast: Atletico de San Luis 2-1 Deportivo Toluca.
When is? | Saturday February 12.
Where? | Akron Stadium.
What time? | 5:00 p.m.
On what channel? | Chivas TV, TUDN and Azteca 7.
The feline team will visit Guadalajara to measure itself against the Herd that it had will have activity in the middle of the week in Ciudad Juárez.
Chivas 2-2 Tigres UANL.
When is? | Saturday February 12.
Where? | Aztec stadium.
What time? | 7:00 p.m.
On what channel? | TUDN and Channel 5.
The Machine that remains the sub-leader of the tournament will receive the Rayos, who will have Jaime Lozano as their new coach, after the departure of Paul Guede from the bench.
Blue Cross 2-0 Necaxa.
When is? | Saturday February 12.
Where? | TSM Corona Stadium.
What time? | 9:00 p.m.
On what channel? | TUDN and Azteca 7.
Surprisingly, the Warriors and the Eagles are not having a good start to the tournament and the two teams are bottom of the championship occupying the last positions, both teams will play with the urgency of adding three, so it will surely be an intense match.
Forecast: Santos Laguna 1-1 America.
When is? | Saturday February 12.
Where? | University Olympic Stadium.
What time? | 12:00 p.m.
On what channel? | TUDN.
Both teams come from losing in the previous day, so it will be a good match since both will want to add three points again, although it could end in a draw.
Forecast: Pumas 1-1 Leon.
When is? | Saturday February 12.
Where? | Hidalgo Stadium.
What time? | 9:00 p.m.
On what channel? | Fox Sports and Claro Sports.
The ‘Bella Airosa’ group is having a good performance under the orders of William Almadawhile the Gallos Blancos fail to find their best version.
Forecast: Pachuca 3-0 Queretaro.
