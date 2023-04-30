Mexico City.- Cruz Azul arrived at the match against Santos Laguna with certain doubts after suffering a double defeat against Club América (1-3) and Chivas de Guadalajara (2-1) but their titanic reaction today against Guerreros will make them appear as a dangerous rival in the playoffs the other week.

Ricardo Ferretti changed his tactical system in tonight’s duel and saw a colossal change after scoring three goals in 90 minutes, something that had not happened since matchday 8 that defeated Club Puebla (1-3) in the celebration of matchday 8 with Joaquín Moreno as interim.

‘Tuca’ gave Augusto Lotti a chance after Michael Estrada and Iván Morales didn’t work out. The Argentine striker responded with a shot that ended up in the nets of Gibrán Lajud, who replaced the injured Carlos Acevedo at the Azteca stadium.

Lotti’s great goal, at 31′, gives him a confidence bonus to repeat as the starter in the playoffs. Then followed Rodrigo Huescas’s goal when he received assistance from Uriel Antuna after finding the way down the right wing to shoot the Mexican goalkeeper in 41′.

Before the break, Santos Laguna missed the most important of the entire game. A pass into space misled the light blues, Harold Preciado took the ball and scattered José de Jesús Corona to define with the door open but the ball hit the base of the post.

In the second episode, the Machine continued with that dynamism to stalk Lajud’s cabin. Carlos Rotondi was able to collaborate in the thrashing after receiving Carlos Rodríguez’s filtered pass but the Argentine finished off the wrong way.

The 3-0 came at the feet of Uriel Antuna, at 64′, in a blunder by Omar Campos when he wanted to raise the ball inside the area. Rodrigo Huescas stole easily and served for the ‘Wizard’ who has linked three games with at least one score for the cement cause.

Already in the final stretch, Santos Laguna was able to beat ‘Chuy’ Corona after a good line controlled by Juan Brunetta and Diego Medina concluded with a shot placed seconds after canceling Harold Preciado’s score due to an advanced position.

The Guerreros made the celestials tremble by getting a maximum penalty from Rodrigo Huescas by pulling Cecilio Domínguez by the arm in the Corona area. Javier Correa deceived ‘Chuy’ about 90+2′ to give a slight hope of rescuing a point but it was too late

Cruz Azul fell in love with eighth place and it will be on that step where the regular phase will end adding 24 points, while Santos Laguna will be thirteenth with 19 and although it will be out of the first twelve it qualifies for playoffs due to the issue of Querétaro for being last in the quotient .