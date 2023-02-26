Mexico City.- In the game that is credited as Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti’s debut as technical director of Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, the reality is that he stayed watching the game from the stands accompanied by Oscar. Rabbit’ Perez.

Despite this, the Cruz Azul Machine, being directed from the bench by Joaquín Moreno and Guillermo Vázquez, gave a discreet match to lead his third victory of the championship with the score of ‘Brujo’ Antuna when he finished off a ball that Alfredo Talavera saved from point-blank range after Augusto Lotti’s shot.