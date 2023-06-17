Luis Olivas It is the fifth official reinforcement announced by Mazatlán FC. The native of Tepic, Nayarit, is 23 years old and works as a central defender, he comes from the Chivas de Guadalajaraa team in which he completed his sports training and with which he managed to debut in the maximum circuit of Mexican soccer in the first leg semifinal of Guardianes 2020.

Olivas has experience in European soccer, with Club Deportivo Tudelano, where he participated for a year. Furthermore, with the National Team of Mexico, has had continuous participation. being champion of the CONCACAF Sub-17 World Cup in 2017, the same year he also participated in the World Cup of said category played in India.

For 2021, Olivas was called up by Gerardo Martino with the Senior Selection. At the Cañonera institution we are sure that with his talent and professionalism he will help the team’s goals.

For the Cañonero team, he is the fifth reinforcement, he joins the list of: Hugo González, José Madueña, Luis Amarilla and Alan Medina.