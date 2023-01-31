Luis Chávez is considered one of the current talents of the mexican soccer. He played along Juan Arangoa Venezuelan naturalized Spanish and Colombian soccer player with leadership skills and incredible ball control.

Both footballers have their left leg as their main weapon and are recognized for their ability to hit the ball and control it. Marco Marroquin, discoverer of Luis Chavezsaw it for the first time in a project of Xolos in Guadalajara and recruited him to be part of Tijuana.

Moroccan, who has a friendly and respectful relationship with Luis, assures that since his debut, Luis always stood out for his ability to hit the ball and his good handling. However, he avoids making comparisons between footballers and points out that the nickname “manon” was given by the “tele” people who are normally in charge of giving players nicknames.

Nonetheless, Moroccan recognize the resemblance between Luis Chavez Y Juan Arangor, since when the latter played in Tijuana He was very good at set pieces and Luis had the opportunity to be his teammate.

Also, Moroccan emphasizes that he knows Luis Chavez both in sports and personally and that, from a very young age, due to personal situations, Luis had to live away from his family and had the support and backing of his team.