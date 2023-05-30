The atmosphere in Coapa’s nest is filled with optimism about the possible arrival of a new signing for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. This is Luis Chavez. midfielder for Tuzos del Pachucawho stood out in the Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Mexican National Team and aroused the interest of the eagles of america due to his brilliant performance and his impressive ability to hit the ball, which would make him a key element within the new cream-blue structure.

After the World Cup, America tried to sign Luis Chavez as a reinforcement for his midfield, but could not complete the transfer due to certain conditions that arose at that time; However, the fans are excited about the possibility that interest will now resume and his arrival to the largest team in Mexico will materialize, possibly in the Opening 2023 of the Liga MX.

The arrival of Luis Chavez would represent a renovation in the midfield of the Americasince important exits are expected as part of the restructuring of the team after the failure suffered in the Clausura 2023, where they were eliminated in the semifinals by the Chivas del Guadalajarain one of the most humiliating defeats in the club’s history.

In addition to becoming the new benchmark for Americathe arrival of Luis Chavez would make up for the possible drop in Alvaro Fidalgo. The latter has been the subject of rumors about his departure from the team for several tournaments, and after his expulsion in the semifinals before the Chivashis departure would be closer than ever, leaving a vacant place that could be filled by Chávez, who is ready to assume that role.