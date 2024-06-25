For this summer Luis Angel Malagon painted to be the starting goalkeeper of the Mexican team in the Copa América, but a injury weeks before prevented that from happening. But far from supporting him in his recovery, the Mexican fans and several figures in the media have turned against him, accusing him that he has lied to not play in the continental tournament.

On the first occasion, the Club América goalkeeper expressed himself on social networks to make it clear that he had not lied about his injury and called for more professionalism from certain people who criticized him, such as the case of the communicator, Jorge Pietrasanta.

Now the player has had to come out again to give some words and express that now this whole situation is annoying for him.

Through his Instagram account, Luis Angel Malagon He explained that after many weeks it is very annoying to hear that they continue to question his professionalism, in addition to the fact that he would not be able to invent an injury, especially before a competition.

in which he would have liked to play.

Luis Malagón, goalkeeper of Club América | Photo: Jam Media

“I thought too much about writing this, but There has come a point where it is annoying and frustrating that they want to make me look bad and question my professionalism.. In life I would be incapable of inventing an injury, I have always sought to be a decent, hard-working and respectful guy. Unfortunately, there will always be people who will seek to profit in situations where they do not have the slightest idea of ​​the situation or the context,” his publication reads.

The “Angel” of Club América revived this topic thanks to the fact that his club recently called him up for a friendly match against FC Juárez, although he did not have minutes, many criticized him and it was also the reason why he spoke again about his problem.

For now Luis Malagon He is not medically discharged so he has no time to return. América has two games in the next few days, a friendly and the Liga MX Super Cup against Tigres at the end of the month, so that game would be played by Rodolfo Cota who

He recently reported with the Eagles.

It is expected that by the start of the Liga MX Luis Malagón will already have minutes, his recovery is going well but for now he would not risk a relapse.