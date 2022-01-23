the peruvian player louis abram He will arrive this Sunday in Mexico City to present the medical exams and stamp his signature as a new reinforcement of the Celeste Machine of the Blue Cross.

Luis Abram will be the new player who will be joining the ranks of the team for the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament.

The Peruvian player will arrive in Mexico City from Madrid in the next few hours, and will immediately report to La Noria.

The Peruvian will have a very busy Sunday with the directors of the Celeste Machine to be able to sign and be presented as a new player of the team led by the Peruvian John Reynoso.

After passing the medical examinations and stamping his signature with the Celestial Machine from Cruz Azul, Luis Abram will report with the Peruvian team to face the Conmebol Qualifiers, because he was summoned by DT Ricardo Gareca.

Luis Abram will arrive at Cruz Azul on loan for a year from pomegranate from spain, with an important purchase option.

Luis Abram made the lower divisions in the Regatas Lima. He was summoned to the Peruvian under-18 team that was directed by Daniel Ahmed and that won the bronze medal at the 2013 Bolivarian Games.

During his time in professional football, Luis Abram has played with Sporting Cristal from Peru, Vélez Sarsfield from Argentina and Granada CF in the First Division of Spain.

He has been international with the Peruvian soccer team 15 times and scored a goal. He was part of the squad that played in the 2016 Copa América. His debut took place on May 28, 2016 in a friendly match against the Trinidad and Tobago team that ended with a score of 4-0 in favor of the Peruvians and his second game he played it five days later in another friendly match against El Salvador.