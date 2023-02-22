Torreón, Coahuila.- Lucas González spoke to the media this Tuesday with a view to the pending Clausura 2023 match of Liga MX against Diablos Rojos of Toluca FC, whom Los Guerreros will host at TSM after eliminating them last season.

“I have seen Toluca matches and it is a difficult team that plays soccer well. We are working and the truth is that we arrived at this match very well, with the necessary tools to score a good result at home, we will fight to do our best”, said.

The Argentine player made his debut with the albiverde shirt in the weekend’s duel against Atlético de San Luis. He assured that he was happy to score his first goal in Mexican soccer, but he did not have the same pleasure because they were not given the result at the Alfonso Lastras.

“A lot of happiness. When you score and that goal serves to tie, you don’t realize the importance of scoring. Regarding the game, I wasn’t happy with the result, but the next day I started to think about the goal and the truth is that it was something nice”, mentioned Lucas González.

On the other hand, he talked about how his process has been in Santos Laguna and his adaptation to the style of play requested by coach Eduardo Fentanes, who has him contemplated in various positions when he sees certain qualities in the pampero.

“I feel very happy to be in a club like Santos Laguna. They have been beautiful weeks, with new teammates, in a new team. The reality is that everyone has treated me as if I had been here five years ago,” he said.

“I spoke with Professor Fentantes before coming and from that moment he told me his idea. He has me contemplated in more than one position. He asks me to play, to pause the game and try to get together with Juan Brunetta, whom I know because We previously played together,” Lucas González said.