Chivas He is still in the process of assembling his team for the Opening 2023 of the MX League and one of his immediate objectives is to recruit an attacker who will solve the goal problem in the Flock. For this they have contacted Luca Martínez Dupuy, a player who has confirmed that there are indeed approaches.

The Mexican striker who currently plays in Central Rosary from Argentina was recently summoned by the Mexican U-23 team to play the Maurice Revello tournament in France where he obtained second place. Now on his return from that tournament, the footballer confessed that there is an opportunity to see him in the Flock shirt.

On his return, the man born in San Luis Potosí confirmed that his agents have already had talks with people from Chivas but that at the moment only his representatives have seen that because he believes that it is not his responsibility for now since he has a contract with Rosario Central. Given this, he hopes that they will solve it and later they can have news.

“Yes, there is a possibility, but I stay on the sidelines and focus on what is mine, which is to train and improve every day; they will take care of the rest. Let’s hope what happens these days”, he commented on his arrival in Mexico after the tournament in France. What she did highlight is that she really wants to play in the MX League and that if Chivas gives her the opportunity, she would not miss it.

“I always said that I really wanted to come and play in my country, to my country’s league, so I would be proud and I would face it 100 percent,” he said. At the moment the player will have a few days of vacation, it is not yet known if in Mexico or Argentina, then he must report to his club and later it will be known what will happen with his pass.