Tremendous triumph Miguel Herrera achieved on date 9 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League by beating Tuzos del Pachuca with a score of 2-0, who is the current Mexican soccer champion club.

Miguel Herrera came from not being able to win in his first two games as a strategist in Xolos de Tijuana against Chivas del Guadalajara and Águilas del América, now in their stadium they were able to strike at Caliente.

Xolos de Tijuana finally achieved a great order on the field now by the hand of Miguel Herrera, a strategist of great firmness in the ninth day of the tournament Closing 2023.

The Argentine Lisandro López was the one who put the first of the match by Xolos de Tijuana at minute 25 with a volley shot by putting the ball close to the post and opened the scoring.

Xolos of Tijuana I did not stop the offensive attack against the Tuzos del Pachuca with the advantage goal, since Miguel Herrera’s team maintained great order in their tactical scheme, always standing well in each of the positions.

Alexis Canelo was the one who scored the second goal for Xolos de Tijuana with a couple of rebounding balls and waiting for it to fall at his feet and be able to put the ball into the back of the goal to put the lead 2-0.

For the second part, Guillermo Almada’s team found themselves very stuck in their attack, unable to make their goalscoring moves and limiting themselves to only seeing the flaws.

With this defeat, Tuzos del Pachuca adds his second defeat in a row in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX and that begins to worry the current champion.