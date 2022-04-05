Nuevo León, Monterrey.- Just as you saw in the title…Jonathan Orozco returned to recognize the Rayados de Monterrey training center, where he trained again as he did years past, but this time he did not do it with La Pandilla , but with Xolos from Tijuana.

After facing the current leaders of the Grita México Clausura 2022 League MX -Tigres UANL- at the University Stadium, the pack, before returning to Baja California, held their regenerative practice session in El Barrial in the early hours of this Monday April 4.

The goalkeeper, born in Monterrey, suffered from his injury to his right thigh that he could not continue in the game on matchday 12, in his place Gil Alcalá entered, but this day he had no complications in training where he met up with old acquaintances of the striped institution.

Through several stories, the veteran goalkeeper presented a little of what happened on his return to the institution of the Sultana del Norte, a club that played between 2009 and 2013 until consecrating himself as an idol during the management of current coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich .

WHY DID TIJUANA TRAIN IN THE BARRIAL?

The idea of ​​the Xolos board was to carry out the morning training before returning to the border, that is why they ‘kindly’ asked the white-and-blue entity to practice at the Casa Rayada. At the end of it, the experienced Jonathan Orozco had the luxury of chatting with Vucetich and Severo Meza.

Recall that the experienced goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team became an architect of the club after winning two Liga MX titles for three Concachampions cups in a row, situations that caused the Tigres fans to boo the goalkeeper prior to the game in El Volcán .

WILL YOU FACE ATLÉTICO DE SAN LUIS?

Jonathan Orozco is calm despite coming off the bench in the last game. The next duel in Tijuana will be for Wednesday against Atlético de San Luis, since they did not face each other on date 9 due to the official cancellation of the day due to the events in La Corregidora, although it is true that there is little time to affirm that it is in optimal conditions, so that the board will analyze whether they can count on him or give Gil Alcalá the vote so as not to risk the veteran.