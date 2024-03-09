Aguascalientes.- The Rays of the Necaxa Club They got their first three points after losing the undefeated in the Clausura 2024 of the Mexican League the previous week against Mazatlán FC (2-1).

This Friday the squad Eduardo Fentanes received the Atlético San Luis to celebrate the victory in the Victoria stadiumtaking advantage of the expulsion of the young footballer, Jonantán Villal (73')who had to be consoled by his teammates after receiving a double yellow for pulling on the team's shirt. Jose Paradela.

The Good heavens They were dangerous on the offensive unlike the Mattresses. After some attempts around half an hour Diego Gómez (29') He turned around to break zero.

The side of Gustavo Leal wanted to return to the locker room with the tables in the light, Vitinho forgave when finishing the service of Juan Sanabriabut on the verge of rest Aldo Cross (45+4´) equalized the score.

But a minute later Club Necaxa returned to the lead with a superb header from Brian Samudio (45+6') that overcame the flight of Andrés Sánchez.

In the complement, the Eleven Brothers they were more incisive than the same saint Louis but their errors when defining left the Potosinos alive, despite their iron defense stopping each ball with the danger of scoring to leave the team one on one. Edgar Mendez (90+3') against Andres Sanchez.

The offender Spanish was removed from goalkeeper and he still bent the waist of a defender from the Atlético San Luis to save the ball and ensure the victory of the Club Necaxa in this day eleven. 3-1 official.

