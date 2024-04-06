Tijuana, Baja California.- The Rays of the Necaxa Club showed in an ugly way the drastic change that the absolute team of the Tijuana Xolos in the Mexican League.

Those commanded by Eduardo Fentanes They discharged their energy into the Hot stadium to seal a more than agonizing victory and with a somersault at home.

Those of Aguascalientes they electrocuted red and black, who seem to have no remedy to get out of this serious problem, typical of condemning the payment for him theme of no descent.

Miguel Herrera was upset by suffering another defeat

jam media

The match started at a low level but then improved with goals from both sides. Club Necaxa released the first blow through the Colombian Diber Changing (38')who came to seven goals at the tournament.

José Paradela scored a double in Tijuana

jam media

However, Tijuana Xolos tried to erase the smile of the necaxists by turning the score around with the great goals scored by Carlos González (45+3') and Domingo Blanco (74').

But, we already saw throughout the Closing 2024 that the pupils of Miguel Herrera They get into a very nervous state after being ahead on the scoreboard. This situation once again played against him.

Necaxa defeated Tijuana on a visit

jam media

Defense errors caused José Paradela (85', 90+1') liquidate them and be the hero of an important victory for Club Necaxawho dreams of returning to the League in the Mexican League. 2-3 official.

