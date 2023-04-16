Mexico City.- The eagles of america they derailed the Blue Cross Machine that for the second Young Classic in a row they ended up with one less. The goal of ‘Warlock’ Antuna made believe that there would be a celestial party, but the errors on the pitch painted the Aztec stadium tonight.

Uriel Antuna he did a witchcraft to Alvaro Fidalgo to make a mistake when cutting the pass Carlos Rotondo who left the rightmost in front of the door of Luis Angel Malagon to define the 1-0, at 12′. Before America club he was able to go ahead with the cross shot from jonathan rodriguez which crashed into the base of the left post.

Later, Diego Valdes the tie was lost with a bad shot with the head when roofing to Juan Escobar. The last five minutes of the first half sentenced the future of Blue Cross in this Classic. Alexander Zendejas received the pass from ‘little head’ to take a left foot out of the reach of Jose de Jesus Coronaabout 42′.

Twitter BLUE CROSS

Twitter BLUE CROSS

Moments later came an unnecessary lack of michael estrada about Alvaro Fidalgo that cost him the direct red after the review of Fernando Guerrero in it VAR. Starting the complement Erik Lira crucified the Machine by losing the ball in the start that ends with a goal from the masked man zendejas.

Alejandro Zendejas hurt Cruz Azul twice

middle jam

Ricardo Ferretti wanted to rearrange his team but play with ten against ‘love’ of the ‘Tano’ ortiz It is deadly for any team and that cost him as much through the maximum network breaker of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, Henry Martinwho did not take his eyes off the ball to lower a brutal assist from Diego Valdes that Ramiro Funes Morei lose sight for the ‘Bomb’ to set off the Colossus of Saint Ursula at 63′.

Henry Martín increased his goalscoring crop

middle jam

Blue Cross He disappeared throughout the second half, only a play orchestrated by the right wing went over the Malagón gate. Instead America club He tried different ways and if it weren’t for ‘Chuy’ Coroba another, more scandalous result would have happened.

We recommend you read

Cruz Azul lost again against América

middle jam

The Eagles, with this victory, fly towards the second position of the championship by surpassing 30 points. The Machine, with this defeat, lost all possibility of advancing directly to the Big party of the mexican soccer. He will sleep one more week in eighth place with 21 units.