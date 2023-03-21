Mexico City.- Evil and bad in the institution of the Pumas UNAM. Just a few hours after the announcement of the dismissal of Raphael Bridge Jr. as technical director of the club, the president, Lepoldo Silvaand the sports vice president, Miguel Mejia BaronThey submitted their resignation.

Leopoldo Silva appeared this Monday at the Quarry facilities to inform that he is willing to leave his position, a request that will be studied by Enrique Grane, rector of the UNAMwho will surely make a decision in the next few days.

For his part, Miguel Mejia Baron was not in the institution, since it was a day off for the whole team after playing against Tuzos del Pachuca in University City on Sunday. It will be this Tuesday when he appears for the first training session after the cessation of ‘Rafa’ Bridge.

Leopoldo Silva resigns from Pumas

The defeat against the Liga MX champion was the straw that broke the camel’s back. former coach of Lobos BUAP, Roosters of Querétaro and Guadalajara Atlas. Los Capítalinos suffered their seventh setback and are third from last with 11 points.

Miguel Mejía Barón resigns from Pumas

At this point it is too late to look for an outside coach to take charge of UNAM Cougars remainder of the contest, the directive has in mind to Juan de Dios Ramirez Perales–DT of the under-20 division-, to carry out an interim and can put the club in the finals.