León, Guuanajuato.- The Nou Camp Stadium received an extraordinary entrance to admire a great game between León and Toluca that ended with a 4-4 draw, something that was not seen in the entire Clausura 2022 regular season and closed the curtain to make way for the playoff stage.

Before completing the half hour of the commitment, four goals had already been scored on the field of play, two for each team, Diablos took the lead through Ian González at 14′, at 18′ Víctor Guzmán equalized and at 23′ Ángel Mena came back from the match 2-1.

His goal was unfairly ignored, however, the VAR staff analyzed the play well and discovered that the Ecuadorian was in line, however the pleasure of those led by Christian Martínez did not last long, since Leo Fernández in a good personal play tied the 26′.

The feast was barely taking shape, reaching 33′ Toluca FC regained the advantage, Osvaldo Rodríguez made a terrible ‘bear’ when trying to get the ball out with his head when he had the opportunity to clear the number 5 with his foot, he scored the 3- 2 for the chorizo ​​cause.

In the 37th minute, the Chilean Jean Meneses ‘cleaned up’ the defender’s error by sending the ball to the bottom after finding the ball after a rebound on the periphery by Luis García. There were six figures in the first half but the best was yet to come, since the tie did not favor either of them.

When the 57′ were running Toluca got a corner kick, Leó Fernádez charged to the first post where Alexis Canelo was located, who deflected the ball with strength until he nailed Rodolfo Cota’s goal, beginning to bury all options for León in search of the phase final.

The beast could not find any alternative to tie the score, time went on and in extra time Stiven Bareiro received the round and managed to beat García with placement, the score was not worth in the first instance but then the Video Arbitration intervened again and the The drama increased as the game was 4-4 with five minutes left to play.

León sent all the meat to the grill, Toluca too, and the one who was on the verge of victory was the local on two occasions, but neither of them materialized and the outcome left the entire property speechless, including the benches, since the Pansas Verdes were eliminated and the reds will have to pay 33 million pesos to finish among the last three places in the ratio, along with Tijuana and FC Juárez.