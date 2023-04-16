Mexico.- The MX League is just a few games away from the regular season and teams are still looking to improve their position heading into the Final phase but there are others who are still in the fight to earn a better place to fully enter the Direct League zone and that is the case of the teams Lion and Chivas that this Saturday the faces will be seen.

The activity of this Saturday of Matchday 15, will have the confrontation between León and Chivas, two clubs that in this Closing 2023 They have had their ups and downs but now they are living their best moment so they want to round it off by entering the 4th finals directly from qualifying.

Currently León is already among the first 4 that go directly to the next round but a victory could help him give a great result in the general table and wait for some results such as the defeat of Toluca and América to take second place and from there try to close within the top positions.

And not far away is Chivas who are aiming to get into third place, this because they have 25 points and aspire to reach 28 but the goal difference would play against them. Even so, I would also be looking for the 3 points and some combinations to

stay with the position within the first places that at some point in the season they had.

In the most recent matches, León has been victorious, since the semifinals of the Apertura 2020 where they won the second leg 1-0 and the series. Then in the AP21 and again in the CL22, by Chivas in the CL21 they kept the victory but where the Flock takes advantage in the duels in the León Stadium with 8 victories by 7 of the locals this in 19 games.

This match is one of the highlights of this Saturday and can be seen completely live on the signal of Fox Sports and Claro Sports at 7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico).