Aguascalientes.- Rayos del Necaxa celebrates its first victory in the era of Andrés Lillini after beating Cruz Azul’s Máquina, 1-0, thanks to a goal from Edgar Méndez, who was reunited with the goal path to apply the ‘law of ex’ in the game of date 3 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

see more