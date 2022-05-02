Mexico City.- Pumas UNAM again qualified for the final phase on the last date of the first round, this time defeating the leader Tuzos from Pachuca in Ciudad Universitaria, achieving in this way to be among the twelve best in charge of the Professor Andres Lillini.

Many believed that the project would be reaching its last legs at this Closure 2022However, the secret ingredient of the Pumas that Lillini directs is to surprise locals and strangers with severe reactions that continue to demonstrate the true honor that the current Pedregal cast has.

Once again he finished the championship in eleventh place in the current tournament, closing his first performance with 22 points with a balance of six wins, four draws and seven losses. The week will continue to be long for the auriazules, because during the week they will play the final of Concachampions before thinking of visiting Chivas from Guadalajara.

The University students will meet against the undefeated Guadalajaran who is among the candidates for the title after a ‘resurrection’ closure with Ricardo Cadena, a test that will be complicated, however the cats have shown that they are made for any exam that could surprise in the playoffs .

Pumas won with a double from ‘Dinegol’

Although they are not the favorites in this phase of the Liga MX, curiously Pumas UNAMmarching eleventh in the general classification, managed to advance to the semifinals in the past Apertura 2021, after a sensational performance against Toluca in the playoffs and against América in the Quarterfinals,

Among the top four, the first team of the blue and gold received Atlas de Guadalajara in the first leg, although it lost 1-0 in CU, it recovered on the Jalisco field. Juan Ignacio Dinneno’s goal gave life to the Capitalinos, however in a controversial closing they were eliminated by position in the table.

Pumas will visit Chivas in a playoff

Next weekend they will face the rojiblancos at the Akron Stadium, a green canvas that they visited last matchday 16, they lost 3-1 but this time the objective will be different as there is the certainty of seeing an even and balanced contest that could be define even penalties.