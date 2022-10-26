Mexico.- Kevin Alvarez It’s one of the mexican soccer players who currently has everything to shine both in Mexican soccer and abroad, is now close to playing his second Liga MX final with Pachuca looking for his first title and this has aroused the interest of some coaches in other leagues that They’ve already had their eye on him.

According to Fox Sports, the Tuzos youth soccer player would have his days numbered in Mexican soccer as recruiters of the PSV they are behind him. It must be remembered that the Pachuca team has a great collaboration with the “Farmers” since several of its players have passed through their ranks having success stories such as Hirving Lozano and Erick Gutiérrez.

Even the alleged offer of football from the Netherlands is not limited to PSV as the Ajax It would also be an option for the player, and this was made clear by Rubén Rodríguez, who was in charge of revealing the interest of both clubs in the side, “I watch Kevin, because they have an agreement with Ajax there, but he is much closer and much more important offer from PSV than from Ajax, but write it down in the Netherlands after the World Cup,” he said.

These opportunities could come for the footballer after the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which is when the big changes of many teams are announced. It is also noteworthy that eredivisie It has become an ideal league for the Mexican soccer player, a large number of players who have shone in teams like Ajax, PSV, AZ, Twente, Vitesse and now Feyenoord have passed through there, where at the time all the Mexican players They gave something to talk about.

We recommend you read

For now, Kevin Álvarez continues to teach what it means to be a good winger in Liga MX. This Thursday he will have his second final on his shoulders with the Pachuca and he hopes to close on Sunday at home and with his people with the title so that he can be summoned to the Mexican National Team to seek a place for the World Cup and then plan a breakthrough to go elsewhere.