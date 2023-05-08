León, Guanajuato.- The reclassification of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX continues. For this Sunday, Club León and Atlético de San Luis will jump into the Nou Camp stadium in search of securing a place in the Liguilla, just as Atlas and Santos did, who eliminated Cruz Azul and Pachuca yesterday (Saturday).

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

see more