Officially the team Al Qadsiah has confirmed the hiring of the Mexican striker, Julian Quiñones who leaves the America club just one year after his arrival. The announcement was made through social networks so once his participation in the Copa América is over he will report to his new club.

“The career of a scorer… The career of Julián Quiñones“, was one of the publications that they posted where you can see the titles and the clubs for which he played in Mexico. In addition, it has been seen that the Mexican soccer player has signed a contract with Al Qadsiah until 2028.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

For now, Julián Quiñones has not been able to pose with his new shirt nor has he given his first statement as a new Al Qadsiah player, this will happen once the Copa América ends. The Mexican will travel to Saudi Arabia to report in order to continue the season.

America says goodbye to Julián Quiñones

Along with the announcement of the hiring of Julián Quiñones with Al Qadsiah, Club América also dedicated a video and some farewell words to the naturalized soccer player.

In their posts you can see images of André Jardine thanking the player for what he gave, as well as the rest of the squad applauding Quiñones. Also a compilation of his best plays, as well as since his arrival.

“Thank you for all your dedication and dedication Julián. Best of luck in your new project, champion,” it reads. In the two tournaments that lasted with América he scored 21 goals and won three titles, a couple of those were the Bicampeonato of the 2023-2024 Season.