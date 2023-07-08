Within hours of the start of Day 2 of the MX League in his Apertura 2023 tournament on America club has given his fans great news and it is that officially the registration of Julian Quinones It has been ready and is already on the Liga MX page and ready to play with his new team in Mexican soccer.

In the forward area, the Colombian soccer player already boasts the number 33 with which it is thought that he can debut this weekend during his visit with the Eagles to the Querétaro field on date 2. The last time he had minutes was in the 4th-final series with Atlas against Chivas where he was eliminated.

Quiñones is in rhythm and with physical conditions to debut. In the last few hours, reports were released where André Jardine would have tried his luck with the South American as a starter, which would indicate that they are thinking of sending him as a starter, hoping he can resolve the goal issue.

Julián Quiñones would be ready to debut | Photo: Capture

Its adaptation has occurred in a simple way, from the Monday that it was presented and on Tuesday with its first practice it left a good taste in the mouth and even showed off with a hat-trick that excited the fans.

Although there is also the possibility that Julián Quiñones starts on the bench to give him little by little the minutes so that he becomes familiar with the team.

possible alignment