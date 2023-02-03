Julián Quiñones saw his good run of goals cut short this Wednesday in a duel against the Rojinegros del Atlas where they tied 0-0 against the Red Devils of Toluca.

And it is that the Colombian forward had been scoring a goal since the three previous days with the Guadalajara and yesterday he was prey to the great performance of Thiago Volpiwho adds more than 200 minutes without scoring a single goal with Toluca.

Although the coffee grower was very active in attack, his opportunities vanished with the great work of the Brazilian goalkeeper, who was in charge of ending his streak of three games in a row scoring a goal.

Quiñones scored his first goal on matchday two against Mazatlán FC in the 73rd minute and that was the artifice for Atlas to take all three points in its debut in the Clausura tournament. Matchday one could not be played at the Jalisco Stadium due to the poor condition of the field due to a concert, which is why the match was played yesterday that ended in a tie.

On date three, the Colombian striker was once again present in the 3-1 victory against the White Roosters of Querétaro scoring in minute 42 what was the second of the away game.

The third goal in a row occurred on date four where the Rojinegros del Atlas tied at two goals against Santos Laguna in Jalisco. The Colombian forward’s goal came at minute 77 and was the one that gave parity to the Guadalajara team.