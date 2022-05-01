Mexico.- The Peruvian John Reynosocoach of Cruz Azul, acknowledged this Saturday that his team lacked calm to create offensive options against América at the Azteca Stadium in the duel corresponding to matchday 17 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League.

“In this match we improved in many things, but we lack calm to attack and create spaces to reach the goal”, said the coach after the 0-0 draw against the Eagles on the last day of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

In the match played at the Azteca Stadium, América dominated and had the best scoring options, the clearest in the last minute of the game. Blue Cross he defended himself to such an extent that he had only one shot on goal in the duel.

Cruz Azul players after drawing with America in Liga MX/Jam Media

Reynoso He explained that he is working on solving the lack of offensive power. “We must be more aggressive, yes, but it is not attacking just for the sake of it. Today we had a lot of order at the back, we have to reinforce that so we can think about going up front with more ease and not being left behind”.

With the tie Blue Cross reached 25 units that place him in the eighth position of the MX League that gives them the right to access a playoff to which the teams located between position five and 12 advance and that starts the following week, something that does not concern the strategist. “We weren’t so bad in defeats, nor were we so good in victories, and this draw helps us to pick ourselves up little by little in the face of the playoffs, this week is good for us to prepare the boys and recover the injured ones that we have”.

Of the match against America, John Reynoso considered that the rival never passed them over. “It was an even duel and with our style we neutralized them. We faced a very orderly team that made it difficult for us, but I’m left with the feeling of an even duel that we handled well in which we were not overtaken”.

We recommend you read

Regarding the boos that his team received at the end of the game on the last day at MX LeagueReynoso said he did not hear them. “I don’t see or hear, but the fans have the right, they support. We have things to improve, I see my players running, scoring. Today we take a small step forward and the rumors or whatever is said is morbid”.