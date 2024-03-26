Mexico City.- This week the Mexican League returns after the entry of the FIFA date in this month of March.

At the restart of regular competition, the Cross Machine Azul will go out to compete against the UNAM Pumas in it Olympic stadium Mexico 68.

The set of Martin Anselmi saw friendly activity the previous end against his archrival, America clubachieving a victory of three goals to two in the Dignity Health Sports Park of the Angels.

The light blues came back with a couple of goals Rodolfo Rotondi. The victory helps Cruz Azul to remove part of the pressure that has accompanied it since, in the Liga MXhas two defeats that made it fall positions in the general table.

Rotondi scored a double against América

On the return of Closing 2024the cast of the Noria has an important appointment against UNAM Pumas who is not doing well in the contest either, but, at home, he shows himself as a synod of character.

At the moment, no team has taken three points from the Felines in CU; Xolos de Tijuana took advantage of their numerical inferiority to sign a three-goal tie on the day eleven.

Blue Cross can be the first to achieve victory at the home of the UNAM Pumas to start acairicar Final phase. Looking ahead to date 13, they are in fourth place with 22 points.

Cruz Azul baton in the stands of the Azul stadium

The meeting was scheduled for next Saturday, March 30. The ball will roll when it is 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:05 p.m. (Culiacan time).

Before the opening whistle of the game Pumas-Cruz Azul he sports journalist, Carlos Ponce de León, asserted that the Machine will not win Closing 2024 although he appears as a possible candidate for the tournament trophy.

“The subject is, Blue Cross Yes, he died for a while… 23 years without a title and he resurfaced and I think he will be fighting, but he is not going to be champion again», he said on the 'La Octava Sports' program.

