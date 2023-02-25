This Sunday the Atlético San Luis will visit the Diablos Rojos del Toluca on matchday 9 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League, and the club from San Luis is confident of winning on its visit to the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

The defender Jose Juan Manriquez spoke to the media prior to facing Toluca this Sunday. Manríquez, was questioned about the recent results of the team from San Luis Potosí, this is what he said:

“We have had good results, in the last ones it was a bit complicated for us, but we are working to improve, we are in the playoff zone. We must resume what we had been doing in the first rounds where both offensively and defensively, we are working well and we are going for the victory on Sunday”.

As for his next match against Toluca, the defender said, “The mentality we have is to go for the victory, what the team wants most is to win and be at the top of the table, we must have a lot of order and take advantage of the plays we have on goal to be efficient at the offensive. The match will be good, complicated, we have to do our best to get the three points.”

Finally, Jose Mariquez He spoke about the internal competition that the team has, “It is a normal competition, whoever plays is at their best level, we are all ready. We are working as a group, whoever has to play is in the best shape, our goal is always to add three at home and away and rise up the table, which is what is important for us now”.

He St. Louis Athletic and Toluca face off this Sunday, February 26 at 12:00 p.m. at the Nemesio Diez stadium in a duel corresponding to matchday 9 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.