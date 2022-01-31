The uncertainty of the future Jose Juan Macias decreased slightly after loan with option to buy in Getafe away rescinded in an agreement between the Spanish team and Chivas that contemplates the full payment of the transaction as compensation.

A couple of days ago it became known that the Mexican soccer player was no longer in the plans of coach Quique Sánchez Flores, so the club decided terminate your contract, which was valid until June 30, in advance.

Faced with the unknown future of the striker, the ‘Sacred Flock’ was ahead of the closing of registrations in Liga MX, on January 31, and signed Macías as part of his squad for Closing 2022.

After his departure, media from the United States and Russia have talked about the future of the player in their leagues, mainly about an alleged interest from Sporting Kansas City due to the departure of Alan Pulido.

Macías played eight matches with the Getafe shirt in Spain, seven of them in La Liga and one in the Copa del Rey. In total he played 221 minutes and could not be present on the scoreboard.

According to the journalist Natalia León, the attacker’s registration was made in the SIID, an information platform where the clubs share the documents for the requested registration to be made, but it is not yet shown on the Liga MX page, however , represents an opportunity in case no club makes an offer.