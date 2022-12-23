The Club América board of directors is making many moves prior to the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament and one of them is that Jorge Meré is not being taken into account to be registered.

The player was on loan last season with Mazatlán FC, but now he is training with the Águilas del América. The Spanish player does not enter into the plans of the Argentine technical director, Fernando “Tano” Ortiz.

According to information from Zaritzi Sosa from TUDN, the Spaniard will have to change scenery once again, after the 2022 Opening he played on loan to the Mazatlán Cañoneros. After he passed through Sinaloa, he returned to Coapa where he even had action in the draw against Necaxa in the Cup for Mexico 2022.

Jorge Meré joined the ranks of Club América in 2022, but his time in this institution has been somewhat peculiar, since in his first stage he only played nine games in his first semesters in charge of santiago solari.

With Mazatlán, the native of Asturias worsened his records, since he only saw action six times in the previous tournament. It is thus that his future not only in America, but in Liga MX, hangs by a thread and the Eagles are already working to find him an accommodation.