Impressive way of playing by the Mexican goalkeeper of Santos Laguna, Carlos Acevedo, who after some great saves on date three in the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX, earned praise from Jorge Campos.

The ‘Laguneros’ goalkeeper gave something to talk about with only eight minutes of running time on the stopwatch, this after enduring the constant attacks of the Sinaloan team and responding in the way in which he is characterized. your reflexes again they were put to the test and responded appropriately.

Carlos Acevedo he looked huge when he covered a shot by Ariel Nahuelpan. After the rebounds were present, the Santos goalkeeper reacted to reach a ball that was already celebrated as a goal.

Acevedo was immediately praised by Jorge Campos, who applauded what the young man had done and stressed that he is the next goalkeeper for the Mexican National Team since he has had a great level since last season and has currently reaffirmed that pace, being a phenomenon.

We recommend you read

This good work by Carlos Avecedo in the goal of Santos Laguna, gave his team the victory in someone else’s yard against the Sinaloans on matchday three of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.