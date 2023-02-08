Turkey.- This Monday Turkey and Syria experienced one of the most distressing moments in a long time after a couple of earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 7.5 that generated disasters for several cities in both countries. The collapse of buildings was the most catastrophic since many people were buried in the rubble, achieving significant figures of more than 3,000 deaths.

As updates were given, it was revealed that several of those affected were athletes from many disciplines, many remaining under the rubble, some already rescued and others even more concerned about their whereabouts. A name that transcended was that of Jordy Caicedoknown for his time in Liga MX and still being a Tigres player.

The Ecuadorian player was only loaned out to the Sivasspor team in Turkey in 2023, so in this natural disaster he was at the center of the chaos, Caicedo experienced the earthquakes first-hand, for his good luck and that of his family they were not at risk and hours later the incident was reported in social networks to calm those who asked about him.

“I want to publicly thank all those people who wrote to me and cared about me and my family, I want to tell them that thank God we are fine and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your shows of support,” their networks read. Caicedo was loaned out in January and made his debut that month with the Turkish club as well.

Currently Turkey is without sports activity, since last Monday it was announced that all action of this nature has been suspended, hoping to recover a bit of normality after beginning the searches for survivors. The soccer player who still belongs to the Tigres went on loan with the Turkish club after not entering Diego Cocca’s plans and it is expected that he can return later.