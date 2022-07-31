The Ecuadorian Jordy Caicedo This Saturday he scored the winning goal for the UANL Tigres, who beat Querétaro 2-1 and climbed to the top spot in the Apertura de la MX League on his sixth day, but not everything was hunky-dory for the Ecuadorian who was expelled.

It was the fifth consecutive win for the tigers who now occupy first place in Liga MX with 15 points. Querétaro remains in last place with two units. The local goals were from the Uruguayan Nicolás López and the Ecuadorian Jordy Caicedo, who debuted as a scorer in Mexico although he also received his first expulsion; Argentine Ariel Nahuelpan scored for the visitor.

tigers It started dominant. He took advantage at minute 19 in an action from the left in which Raymundo Fulgencio crossed low to the entry of Nico López, who hit with his left foot and made it 1-0. Querétaro responded quickly. At 24, the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky knocked down the Argentine David Barbona inside the area; the referee signaled a penalty that Nahuelpan charged, 1-1.

Jordy Caicedo celebrating his first goal with Tigres/Jam Media

In the second half the coach Michael Herrera he reinforced the feline attack with the entry of Caicedo at 60. Five minutes later the movement took effect. Nico López entered the area, when the goalkeeper came out he passed the ball to the Ecuadorian, who pushed it into the net for 2-1 and scored his first goal in the MX League.

the smile of Caicedo for his goal it was erased at 70, minute in which he was expelled for an iron on a Querétaro player. At 82 Juan Pablo Vigón saw the Red card, also for an assault, and left his team with nine players who held the lead. At the last minute David Cabrera was expelled by Querétaro.