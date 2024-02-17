Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez He could not contain himself after seeing the agonizing tie of his Chivas at the last minute before the Mazatlan FCthis Friday on the field of the El Encanto Stadium and left a message that quickly went viral because he made it clear to his teammates that he supports them and that although the result was not as expected, things will turn out better the next time.

Through his Instagram account, Chicharito Hernández posted a message of support for Chivas who let a 2-goal advantage over the Sinaloans slip away, “It was not the desired result but it continues to add up. To turn it around as quickly as possible. We continue. Chivas”, reads the publication of number 14.

What they did avoid is getting into trouble over the referee's decisions since more than one person on social media has complained about the work of the referee who would not have sanctioned up to two penalties that would have been important for the score, but in the end they were not awarded. They scored and gave way to a comeback for the home team.

Javier Hernandez He did not make the trip with the red and white team because Fernando Gago decided that it is not the time to risk him since he is not in condition but the possibility of seeing him again on the field is getting closer and everything indicates that he will be the secret weapon for the

next 3 Classics against America.

Despite having lost 2 points, Chivas remained in sixth position with 12 points, only two units away from the first places. Although it could drop some positions now that the rest of Matchday 7 is played. They have reached a total of 3 wins, 3 draws and only 1 loss, they have not lost for 6 games, including Liga MX and Concachampions.