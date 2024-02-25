What the hobby of Chivas I had been waiting for weeks this Saturday came true, to see again Javier Hernandez on the playing field, although they could only do it for a few minutes since Fernando Gago He did not want to risk a recurrence of his injury, a situation that the footballer is very aware of.

At a press conference, Chicharito Hernández confessed that he is very happy to have returned but that he understands that he must take it calmly since he does not want to rush anything. He even believes that although he feels good, he is not ready to play 90 minutes.

“I'm not here for 90 minutes, that's going to take time.“It will depend on many factors, it can last much longer than we think or less,” said the forward who is at 100% but not the physical issue, which is what he is seeking to recover until now, remembering that since mid-2023 he has not played for a knee injury.

Javier Hernández in his debut with Chivas | Photo: Jam Media

Chicharito remained on the bench for much of the game, Gago would not put him in unless the conditions were ideal for it, so with the fall of Chivas's third goal things were in place for the debut to become a reality. With 3 minutes left he was sent to the field and the added time could add up to almost 10 minutes.

With the path now clear and with good results from his recovery, it will now be the total decision of the Chivas coach whether he will continue to send him to the field or seek to save him more. Flock's next match is against Cruz Azul on Matchday 10, for matchday 11 their rival is León, among those duels those of Concachampions against America so he could be taking more minutes in search of being in a better rhythm to appear.