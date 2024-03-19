Mexico City.- The Blue cross machine collapses in the Clausura 2024 championship of the Mexican League. He went from being a super leader to occupying fourth position due to his second defeat last Saturday.

Martín Anselmi's side received the Rayos of Club Necaxa at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, a squad that knew how to study the Machine to achieve victory on date 12 with somersault included.

Cruz Azul opted for side-by-side services to try for a tie. Club Necaxa defended tooth and nail to come out with the three points for Colonia Noche Buena.

On the last day prior to the FIFA Date, the cement producers have 22 points as a result of their seven wins, one draw and four losses in the Clausura 2024 of the Mexican League.

Hours after the game at the Azul stadium, ESPN journalist Javier Alarcón spoke about the participation of Lucas Faravelli, who showed low confidence against the Rays.

«(Lucas) Faravelliit's like a traffic officer, he tells them this way, this way, back and forth, but he doesn't produce a single one, he doesn't confront anyone, from the beginning they told me: “It creates spaces for you, play between the lines,” I I ask why not invest Faravelli with Charly (Rodriguez“), commented on 'The Machine Podscat'”.

«Charlie is behind and Faravelli Go ahead, don't do it like that, because this guy Faravelliwhich is a bastion of Martín Anselmi's ideas, neither fu nor fa, honestly, he has a goal and has given assists but I saw it and he always receives from behind and the only thing he does is a lateral pass pass backwards, why not “He turns around and tries to take someone away.”

«It is enough time for the physical issue not to be an issue, really, I have followed it and sometimes I think that Cruz Azul, let's say that he does not have a line of continuity, imbalance from him, he is not a player who is with full confidence, with security,” concluded Javier Alarcón.

